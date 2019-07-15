Hiker missing for more than 3 days, found in Inyo County mountains

Missing hiker Sheryl Powell has been found by searchers after going missing for more than three days in a remote area of Inyo County mountains.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said Powell was found Monday at around 2 p.m. by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area.

Powell was described as being resilient and strong, but exhausted after being lost in the remote mountains of the Inyo National Forest.

Earlier Monday, rescuers found a dog matching the description of the dog Powell was with when she went missing.