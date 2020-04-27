Hiker killed in rockslide in foothills near CALM Zoo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department are working to recover the body of a hiker believed to have been killed in a rockslide.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, police got a call from hikers saying there was a rockslide and someone may have been trapped underneath falling rocks in the foothills just southwest of the California Living Museum.

When officers arrived and initially searched the area, some personal equipment including a backpack and tools, were found in an area with loose dirt and rocks. The body of the male hiker was found and he was pronounced dead.

A recovery effort by BPD and BFD for the body was called off due to the terrain of the area and lack of lighting and will resume early Monday morning.

The death is under investigation.