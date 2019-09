Expected to be cleared by late afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a closure along Highway 223 continues into Tuesday afternoon after a semi truck rolled over just before 8 a.m.

CHP says Highway 223 is closed between Highway 58 and Towerline Road as crews continue to clear out the wreck. Work is expected to last until the late afternoon hours.

The crash was first reported to CHP at around 7:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash.