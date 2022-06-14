BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has released new details on the deadly crash that occurred Monday on Highway 178.

At about 12:50 p.m., CHP’s Bakersfield Communication Center received a call about a head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 178 east of Rancheria Road and just east of the mouth of the canyon.

A preliminary investigation determined a Tesla traveling eastbound crossed over solid double yellow lines and directly into a Ford traveling westbound. The right front passenger of the Ford suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.

The Tesla driver, Donna M. Smith, 34, of Wofford Heights, was uninjured, and the driver of the Ford, Peggy K. Agaplou, 59, of Kernville, had minor injuries, according to CHP.

Everyone involved in the crash appeared to have been wearing seat belts. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The cause remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, call Robert Rodriquez at 661-396-6600.