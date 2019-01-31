Baby in the Statehouse

DES MOINES — For many women serving at the Iowa State Capitol, their day job means time away from their families.

Committee meetings. Hearings. Votes. Serving the public with the support of loved ones at home.

Representative Megan Jones (R – Sioux Rapids), however, brings a special guest with her to the statehouse each day.

Arriving at the golden dome, before 7:30 a.m. each morning, her precious cargo? 3-week old daughter, Alma.

“These moments are so precious and they’re only little for so long,” Jones says.

Alma goes everywhere with mom, including the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives.

Jones’ husband, Will, is a farmer. And in the farming world, there’s never a perfect time to have a baby.

Even though having a rock n’ play at the capitol might be a first in state history, Jones knows she has the support of her colleagues.

“If she needs something, we’ll be there for her,” says Rep. Mary Mascher (D – Iowa City).

It’s not always easy, but with a husband at home doing laundry and cleaning dishes, the Jones family feels they’re right where they need to be.

“He does not think what he does is remarkable,” Rep. Jones says. “And I think that says so much about our generation. We don’t see gender roles as much anymore, so he’s just doing what he needs to do to get the job done.”

Babies, as it turns out, are bipartisan.

And regardless of how long Rep. Jones serves in the legislature, young Alma certainly has broken down barriers at the statehouse.

