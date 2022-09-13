Today, KGET and Studio 17 Live continued the conversation live on Facebook as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. We were joined by guest host Jay Tamsi with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Capra with ADAKC, and Susana Magana with CAPK.
Hispanic Heritage Month is proudly presented by the following
ADAKC
Alzheimers Disease Association
of Kern County
CAPK
Community Action
Partnership of Kern
Dignity Health
Mercy & Memorial
Hospitals
H.A. Sala
Attorney at Law
KCHCC
Kern County Hispanic
Chamber of Commerce
Rodriguez & Associates
Trial Lawyers
Torres, Torres-Stallings
A Law Corporation