Regal Edwards Cinemas to host special screenings of ‘The Color Purple’

As part of Black History Month, a classic film is coming back to theaters for one day only.

Fathom Events is bringing back “The Color Purple” as it celebrates the film’s 35th anniversary.

The movie tells the story of black women in the South and their struggles against racism and other social issues during the 1930s.

It’s based on an award-winning novel and was also adapted into an award-winning musical.

The special screenings take place Feb. 23 at the Regal Edwards Cinemas at The Marketplace.

The screenings are at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.