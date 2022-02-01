Black History Month kicks off in Bakersfield with seminars & service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From seminars to service initiatives, there are plenty of ways you can honor Black history and uplift Black communities this month.

Many of these events are happening this week, as the month kicks off.

Tuesday, Cal State University, Bakersfield’s Black Faculty & Lecturers’ Association is holding a Black History Month Kickoff Zoom beginning at 11:30 a.m. Information on how to access the event can be found here.

On Wednesday, ShePower and MLK commUNITY will join the First Congregational Church of Bakersfield’s food distribution. The giveaway runs from 8:15 a.m. to noon at 5 Real Road.

Thursday, CSUB faculty host a Zoom on the intersection of Black and Muslim identities. An access link and passcode can be found here.

Friday, Bakersfield College’s Umoja Club holds its 4th annual Black History Month conference. Registration for the virtual event is now open.

Saturday, ShePower and MLK commUNITY will join Sister Strong for a prayer breakfast. For more information, call Sister Strong at 664-9646.

The month will culminate with Bakersfield’s Black American History Parade, taking place this year on February 26.