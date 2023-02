BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Bakersfield Black American History Parade is coming up on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Last year hundreds marched through the streets to celebrate black history, and the parade had the street packed with floats, horses, and groups from around the community to celebrate the accomplishments of the black community.

The parade will held around 21st and V streets in Downtown Bakersfield.