LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Almost a month after being arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage student, 44-year-old Arvin High School teacher Michael Joseph Parra sent a letter to his wife from jail.

In a bail hearing Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Leanne Wilder said the letter attempted to intimidate her into not testifying, and filed a motion asking for no bail.

In the letter, Michael Parra says her reaction, calling police upon finding sexually graphic messages between him and the student, was too extreme and they could’ve just gotten a divorce.

He also says they’re going to be financially harmed, and he won’t be able to get a job, go to events with kids, and people won’t want him in their neighborhood. He also says he has been having a difficult time in jail.

“I know that he’s had run-ins with inmates,” said Jared Thompson, Michael Parra’s attorney. “I know inmates have brought up their awareness of this case and the reason that he’s in custody, that has made things difficult for him, and he was certainly scared for his safety while being in there.”

Parra’s bail was initially set for $417,500, Judge Bryan Stainfield reduced it to $75,000. Plus the judge added conditions like wearing a GPS at all times, no contact with Ms. Parra, and to stay at least 100 yards away from her.

As for the letter, Stainfield ruled it did not meet the criteria of the California Penal Code Section 136 of intimidation of a witness.

“The letter is generally a confidential private matter that Mr. Parra was expressing his regret and poor decision making, and the fact that he loves his children and he didn’t want to do anything to harm his children.” said attorney Jared Thompson, “That’s what the letter was really about.”

Michael Parra has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday January 17.