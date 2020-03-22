Here’s a way to say ‘thank you’ to those hard-working medical professionals

This is not the best time to pass out hugs or personally deliver flowers, but Kern County residents who feel a debt of gratitude to the medical professionals working the front lines against the COVID-19 virus can offer one small gesture of appreciation.

Make them a surgical mask.

Not a real, virus-proof mask. We’re told those are sufficiently stocked. Ordinary folks would have a hard time meeting medical specifications anyway. A distinctive, personalized mask.

Sharlet Briggs, chief administrator of Adventist Health Bakersfield, posted the invitation Sunday on Facebook.

“Yesterday, one of our employees had a great idea of making masks as a way of saying ‘thank-you’ to those who serve,” Briggs wrote, listing healthcare professionals and first responders as deserving recipients. “So (we) appreciate all the masks that are coming in. …

“Many people have said that they’re bored (and) this is a way of doing something good …”

Adventist Health spokeswoman Megan Simpson echoed Briggs’ thoughts and noted that the hospital has plenty of approved masks.

“At this time, we have adequate personal protective equipment, including face masks, and are able to safely care for our community,” Simpson wrote in a Facebook post. “Because we are part of a multi-state system of hospitals, we continue working closely with vendor partners to provide needed medical supplies and are sharing critical items between facilities when possible for areas with the greatest needs.”

Simpson said mask-makers should deliver their finished work to either location of the Houchin Community Blood Bank. People are urged not to deliver masks to Adventist Health, she said.

Briggs acknowledged that people just want to help.

“What you can do to bend the curve is stay home,” she wrote. “What you can do to fill your time (is) make ‘thank-you’ masks.”

Briggs also suggested that bored, sequestered residents write messages of encouragement on their sidewalks to first responders and healthcare workers.