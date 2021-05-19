Here for Health Pit Stop coming Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe is partnering with Dignity Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services for a new event to provide mental and physical health resources.

The Here for Health Pit Stop is happening Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at 3201 F St. It will include booths offering resources on mental health, substance abuse and local services, free health screenings as well as food boxes for the first 200 families who attend.

“There is an absolute need for events like this in our community. Although businesses and services are starting to open back up, COVID has caused a lot of suffering and trauma for individuals who may have never experienced mental health concerns,” said KernBHRS Director Stacy Kuwahara.

Attendees are encouraged to enter from 30th Street. Masks will be required and social distance guidelines will be followed at the event.