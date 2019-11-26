Helpful Reminders for Holiday Travelers

Thanksgiving week is known as one of the biggest travel days of the year. And this year, the holiday commute may come with a few detours.

The California Highway Patrol offers advice as Kern County prepares for what’s expected to be a wet and snowy week.

In the case you run into rain on your drive:

Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. If you start to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer straight until you gain control. Drive with your headlights on.

In the case you run into snow on your drive:

Always carry chains in snow conditions. Observe speed limits in chain control. Stay with your vehicle if it breaks down.

If you plan to be on the road for some time, Public Information Officer for CHP Bakersfield, Robert Rodriguez said you should leave the house prepared with a few extra items.

“We always advise people to make sure when you travel have a full tank of gas,” Rodriguez said. “It’s going to be cold, so have blankets, have water, have food.”

“I know last year there was a situation where a person needed baby food. If you have an infant, you’re traveling with small children make sure you have plenty of food for them as well, because again, you never know what could happen.”

Consider making a winter weather checklist before leaving the house.

Your Winter Weather Checklist should include: