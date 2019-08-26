You helped us Clear the Shelter, now we’re inviting you to help us Fill the Tundra.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in need of supplies, things such as paper towels and kitten and puppy milk.

Today you can find a Toyota Tundra parked outside of our KGET studios and our goal is to fill it with pet supplies needed by the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The center gets thousands of cats and dogs in each year and each has its own specific needs before it can find a forever home.

Bill Wright Toyota, North Bakersfield Toyota and Krispy Kreme partnered with us once again to Fill the Tundra for the center.

The Tundra will be parked outside of our KGET studios three mornings this week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 a.m. you can drop off your donations to us.

You can also drop off donations at any time during business hours at our KGET lobby.

Bill Wright Toyota on Gasoline Alley Drive and North Bakersfield Toyota on Industry Parkway are also participating, next week.

You can find the full list of what the shelter needs on our website, www.KGET.com.

When you donate you’ll get a certificate for a dozen krispy kreme doughnuts, while supplies last.