SAN DIEGO – Officials with Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Tuesday announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open in San Diego County.

The eatery, which will be the first location in California, will open to the public on Friday, August 12, at 4 p.m. and will have room to accommodate more than 330 guests at a time. Reservations are now open and can be made here, according to Harrah’s officials.

The restaurant is inspired by the long-running FOX television show where dueling chefs craft dishes for judges, including renowned culinary expert and head chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The fine-dining experience located inside Harrah’s Resort will include a full-service restaurant, a lounge, and a private dining area for guests to enjoy. Menu items and prices will be similar to the Las Vegas location, which can be found here.

In June, officials shared the first renderings of the restaurant, which can be found below:

An existing Hell’s Kitchen location provides an example of what to expect at Harrah’s Resort when one opens in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

The Southern California location will be the third of its kind in the U.S. and the first in California. Ramsay’s other two Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are located in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, while another venue is located in Dubai.

For more information on Hell’s Kitchen, Harrah’s Resort, or to book a reservation for the restaurant, click here.