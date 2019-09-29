Helicopter crashes at local fair in Bloomsburg, Pa.

News

by: , Vanessa Dillon

Posted: / Updated:

3 people are recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Bloomsburg Fair on Saturday.

Our sister station WBRE-TV, reports the crash happened approximately around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, there were no fatalities.

The 3 people on board were a pilot, a woman and child. All 3 were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The FAA will investigate in the morning.

WBRE-TV said the helicopter involved is one that takes people on tours at the fair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News