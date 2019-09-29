Helicopter crashes at local fair in Bloomsburg, Pa.

3 people are recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Bloomsburg Fair on Saturday.

Our sister station WBRE-TV, reports the crash happened approximately around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, there were no fatalities.

The 3 people on board were a pilot, a woman and child. All 3 were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The FAA will investigate in the morning.

WBRE-TV said the helicopter involved is one that takes people on tours at the fair.