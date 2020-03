View this post on Instagram

We are giving back to you! If you need bread, we have got you covered FREE! . This Monday and next Monday 11-2 swing by to grab a free loaf of fresh baked Ciabatta bread! . And we are selling loaves all day every day, so support us as we support you 💪🏻 . #sharetheloaf #heidisdelibakersfield #kerncounty #covid_19