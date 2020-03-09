Man struck and killed by vehicle in Southeast Bakersfield

UPDATE: At 5:32 this morning, Bakersfield Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Union Avenue where a man was struck by a vehicle.

The man died at the scene. The woman who struck the man remained on scene, that is according to BPD. Drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factors.

Officers said they are still in process of interviewing the woman.

BPD is asking travelers to avoid the area. At this time, the scene is under investigation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are approximately six to seven police cars on scene in the intersection of Union Avenue and 4th Street.

That intersection is currently closed southbound Union Avenue at 4th street.

This is a developing story; we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.