Hearing in deadly 2017 alleged street racing crash scheduled this summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with manslaughter in a 2017 alleged street racing crash that killed an 18-year-old woman have a court hearing scheduled this summer.

John Angel Zazueta, 20, and Jordan Rollolazo, 21, are due in court for a readiness hearing Aug. 30, with a trial date set for Sept. 16.

The two are charged in connection with an Aug. 14, 2017, crash in the 7500 block of District Boulevard that killed Hunter Ferdinand, a passenger in Zazueta’s vehicle.

The two men denied they were racing, but investigators examined surveillance footage captured by cameras at local businesses, interviewed witnesses and inspected the vehicles and crash scene evidence in making their determination, according to court documents.

The primary reason for the crash was street racing, investigators found. The two men drove at speeds between 71 to 86 mph in a 50 mph zone and passed each other as they barreled down the road, the documents say.

“Zazueta drove at this unsafe speed in the two-way left turn lane in order to pass other vehicles with a wanton disregard for the safety of other persons and property which resulted in the death of his passenger,” police wrote in the documents.

Zazueta drove a 2005 Mazda RX-8, Rollolazo a 1995 Lexus SC400, the documents say.

The Mazda spun out of control after Zazueta entered the left turn lane then tried to re-enter the No. 1 lane, according to the documents. It hit a semi-truck’s trailer.

There was major damage to the car’s passenger side door, police say in the documents.

Ferdinand suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.