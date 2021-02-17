Hearing continued for Armando Cruz, Patricia Alatorre murder suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pre-trial proceedings were postponed again for the man accused of raping and murdering a teenaged girl in Bakersfield last year.

Armando Cruz faces a dozen felony charges for the kidnapping and killing of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre last July. Cruz, 24, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cruz did not appear in person, but his attorney spoke for him during a hearing Wednesday. His defense wants to change the venue of the trial, however the judge said it was still too early in the proceedings to make that decision and said he would deny it. The attorney also attempted to withdraw the motion.

The defense has also moved to block media access to the proceedings, which is being challenged by the First Amendment Coalition, a non-profit focused on free speech causes.

Cruz’s case will return to court April 21.