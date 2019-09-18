Health officials voice concern over the rise in vaping among youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Vaping health concerns are starting to hit close to home.

Health officials announced this week that a Tulare man has died of a severe lung illness linked to vaping. This is now the second vaping-related death in our state and the first for the Central Valley.

“It’s definitely getting worse, especially with flavored tobacco,” said Patsy Romero, California state lead ambassador with the American Cancer Society.”

Romero is talking about e-cigarette consumption.

“Here in Kern County, we have a lot more smokers and in fact, here in Kern County, lung cancer is the number one cancer people are dying from,” said Romero.

The biggest concern is the youth, she says.

According to the public health department, the number of young adults in our county using nicotine-related items is above the national average.

“I’ve gone to health fairs, kids as young as 9, in elementary school, using vaping devices,” said Jasmine Ochoa, tobacco education expert for Kern County Public Health. “Just in 2018, there was a 78 percent increase in high school users, with electronic cigarettes and a 48 percent increase among middle schoolers.”

Ochoa encourages parents to talk to their children and educate them on the dangers that come with vaping.

“Kids don’t understand the complexity of these cigarettes and the health effects that come with them,” said Ochoa.

Health officials have reported 63 cases of respiratory illnesses across the state, associated with vaping.

This prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to sign an executive order Monday stating that $20 million will go towards a vaping campaign.

“The campaign is a progressive step in getting a handle of all the pressure associate with e-cigs in our youth,” said Ochoa. “Just seeing that message over and over, seeing that this is a problem, that this is not a local problem, but a national one puts into perspective that this isn’t a safe activity to take part in.”

The Kern County Public Health Department advices anyone who has used e-cigarettes and is experiencing respiratory problems to seek medical attention.