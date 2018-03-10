Health inspectors shut down Muertos after finding live cockroaches

Kern County health inspectors shut down Muertos Kitchen and Lounge in Downtown Bakersfield after finding live roaches and other hazardous conditions inside the restaurant during a routine inspection.

In an inspection report dated March 9, county health inspectors reported they observed live roaches in areas where food was stored, in and around an ice machine, and in areas where take out food containers are stored.

Inspectors also cited the restaurant for an excessive build up of grease on an exhaust hood that could’ve become a fire hazard.

The restaurant scored a 62 percent on its inspection report. Per the Kern County grading system, if the facility receives 74 points or less, it is closed.

The restaurant had scored a 98 percent rating on its two previous inspection reports.

Muertos was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2015.