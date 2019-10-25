Health caution issued for Central Valley because of drifting smoke from Kincade Fire

A helicopter passes a smoke plume as the Kincade Fire burns in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A health caution has been issued from air pollution officials because of smoke from the Kincade Fire in Northern California drifting into the Central Valley.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the caution Friday for potential smoke-related impacts to air quality and health.

Officials said the Central Valley could see effects of smoke from the Kincade Fire until it’s fully extinguished with conditions being the most noticeable during night and early morning hours.

Officials advise people who may be vulnerable to asthma attacks, and people with chronic heart and lung diseases to follow their doctors’ advice dealing with particulate exposure.

Anyone exposed to poor air quality from smoke should move indoors and their windows closed.

You can check real-time air conditions on the district’s website.