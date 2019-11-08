Health and Wellness Cafe hopes to inspire healthy eating in Kern County

On the campus of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is a tasty place, the Health and Wellness Cafe.

The idea came from a saying, thousands of years old, “treat food as thy medicine and medicine as thy food.”

The Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation wanted to change the way healthy food was perceived and provide nutritious options to the community.

On the cafe menu customers find smoothies, tacos, and other items carefully crafted for health benefits.

Dr. Naina Patel says guests can “see what healthy food looks like a tastes like.”

The cafe is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch. It is located on the campus of the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center at 6501 Truxtun Ave.