HBO offering more than 500 hours of shows, movies for free in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday, you can watch a number of HBO shows, documentaries and other programming for free.

By using HBO Now or the HBO Go app on any platform that supports them, you can watch some of HBO’s most popular shows for all of April.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

On social media, HBO is branding the promotion as #StayHomeBoxOffice. HBO is an acronym for Home Box Office.

HBO is going to launch a new streaming service in May, HBO Max, and this is one way that the company could gain some customers.

Here’s what you can watch for free, without a subscription, from HBO:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

