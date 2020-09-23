Hazy skies and poor air quality returning, district says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central Valley has experienced a break from thick wildfire smoke, but that’s expected to change in the coming days.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says air quality is expected to again plummet and is warning residents to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter pollution. Smoke will increase as the weekend approaches and will eventually impact the entire San Joaquin Valley.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors to an air-conditioned environment, the district says. Cloth and paper masks worn to help stop the spread of COVID-19 may not protect from wildfire smoke.