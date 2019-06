Bakersfield police are taking an opportunity on National Doughnut Day to share a cup of coffee — and some doughnuts — with residents.

Officers will be at Sugar Twist Bakery in Northwest Bakersfield from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 7 to meet and answer questions from the community.

Sugar Twist Bakery is located at 9500 Brimhall Road, #507.

Don’t forget to check out local National Doughnut Day deals.