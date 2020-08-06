Happy 103rd birthday Miriam Kann!

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Miriam Kann turned 103 years old Wednesday and the community wanted to celebrate the local centenarian.

On August 5th, 1917, Miriam was born in Indiana. She moved out to California years later and enlisted in the military. Kann became a link trainer during world war two, similar to a flight simulator.

Friends and family describe her as young at heart.

She says her secret to a happy life: Don’t sweat the small stuff!

Kann asked the community to help her celebrate by sending her 103 videos. People around the world decided to help. She received one-hundred and ten cards and one-hundred and three videos.