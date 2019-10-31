Halloween Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treating Children

Happy Halloween! It’s finally time for kids to go trick-or-treating.

Before parents let their kids trick-or-treat by themselves, the Bakersfield Police Department said they have a few safety tips for parents.

“Don’t let your kids go trick or treating alone,” Alysen Gelinas, Community Relations Specialist with the Bakersfield Police Department said.

“I know they are excited, especially during the week when parents might be a little tired from working all day. We want to make sure they go in a group or with some friends.”

Safety doesn’t end with supervision.

BPD said parents should keep an eye on the candy kids bring home.

“I do recommend only factory-made treats,” Gelinas said. “Try to avoid homemade treats unfortunately, even still going through all those factory made treats and just making sure nothing looks out of the ordinary.”

Drivers should be mindful of sharing the road, Halloween night.

“We really want to encourage drivers to be cautious and a little more aware of their surroundings too,” Gelinas said.

“We are going to have people in the roadway, so we want to make sure we have everyone paying attention and maybe even slowing down.”