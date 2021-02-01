Hall Ambulance celebrating 50th anniversary this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Hall Ambulance was founded on Feb. 10, 1971 by Harvey L. Hall. The company started at his residence in Bakersfield with a $15,000 bank loan, two ambulances and five employees. It has grown to employ more than 450 people and provides emergency services to most of Kern County.

The company said Hall was the driving force in making Bakersfield one of the first cities in the state to begin providing paramedic-level service when Hall Ambulance began staffing paramedics on ambulances in 1975.

Hall, who is also Bakersfield’s longest-serving mayor, died in 2018 at the age of 77 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The company is now being led by his wife, Lavonne C. Hall, as president and CEO.