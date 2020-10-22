Double homicide suspect barricaded in Oakland building

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Oakland Thursday.

According to police, the gunman – who is wanted in connection with a double homicide – was holding one person hostage inside the commercial building on the 1600 block of High Street.

Police said around 1:52 p.m. that the hostage was released and unharmed.

The gunman remains barricaded inside.

Negotiation teams are on scene.

At this time, streets within a 6-block radius are shut down to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Anyone who lives or works in the immediate area is asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

