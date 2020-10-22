Double homicide suspect barricaded in Oakland building

State News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect situation in Oakland Thursday.

According to police, the gunman – who is wanted in connection with a double homicide – was holding one person hostage inside the commercial building on the 1600 block of High Street.

Police said around 1:52 p.m. that the hostage was released and unharmed.

The gunman remains barricaded inside.

Negotiation teams are on scene.

At this time, streets within a 6-block radius are shut down to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Anyone who lives or works in the immediate area is asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News