Gunman Allegedly Attacks NYPD Twice in Bronx Precinct; 2 Injured Officers Expected to Survive

(NBC NY) — A NYPD lieutenant was shot Sunday morning in the Bronx, just 12 hours after two officers were ambushed by a gunman in the same precinct.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he is “confident” the suspected gunman is behind both attacks in the Bronx neighborhood.

The NYPD said the gunman walked into the 41st precinct just before 8 a.m. Sunday and opened fire on several uniformed officers as well as a civilian employee. The shooter struck a lieutenant positioned by a front desk, striking him in the upper left arm, said Commissioner Dermot Shea.

After firing multiple rounds at close range the gunman allegedly placed his gun on the floor and laid down to surrender, Shea said. Police recovered the shooter’s firearm, empty of bullets according to Shea, and will test it against evidence gathered from the scene of Saturday’s shooting.

Video obtained by News 4 shows the moment the gunman walked into the precinct and opened fire. The gunman is seen moving between rooms carrying a firearm before laying on the ground, presumably when he surrendered to police.

Sunday’s shooting occurred at the 41st precinct at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Longwood Avenue, just blocks away from Saturday night’s attack on Simpson Street.

The lieutenant was in stable condition as of 10 a.m., according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, and is expected to make a full recovery.

A senior police official identified the alleged gunman as Robert Williams. According to the official, Williams was paroled in 2017 after an attempted murder conviction, matching details of the suspect shared by Commissioner Shea at a press conference Sunday morning.

“[The suspect] has lengthy violent criminal history, he was paroled in 2017 for an incident in which an individual in the bronx was shot, a subsequent carjacking of a female, and then a crash of a car where he engaged in a gunfight with members of the new york city police department. that was in 2002. He was convicted of attempted murder and was paroled in 2017,” Shea said.