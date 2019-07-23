Gun group wants judge to block ammunition background checks

FILE – In this Tuesday June 11, 2019 file photo Chris Puehse, owner of Foothill Ammo, displays .45 caliber ammunition for sale at his store in Shingle Springs, Calif. The California Rifle & Pistol Association on Monday, July 22, 2019, asked San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez to block a new law requiring background checks on ammunition buyers and related restrictions on ammo sales. Voters approved tightening California’s already strict firearms laws in 2016, but the restrictions took effect July 1. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An affiliate of the National Rifle Association in California is asking a federal judge to block a new law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition.

The California Rifle & Pistol Association on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego to halt the checks and related restrictions on ammo sales.

Voters approved tightening California’s already strict firearms laws in 2016. The restrictions took effect July 1.

The gun owners’ association challenged the background checks in a lawsuit filed last year and is now seeking an injunction.

Benitez previously rejected the state’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, he struck down California’s nearly two-decade-old ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. That triggered a week-long buying frenzy before he stopped sales while the state appeals his ruling.