Guinn Construction gives again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - We are counting down the days until Christmas and the days left to make the holiday brighter for local kids in need.

Our "17 Days of Christmas" Toy Drive runs through December 18.

We have already seen some special moments of giving so far. Gary Guinn, owner of Guinn Construction in Bakersfield, is continuing the tradition started by his father many years ago of donating 20 bicycles to young disadvantaged, yet deserving children.

"If you ever see Santa give these things out it will bring tears to your eyes," said Gary Guinn.

The gifts will go to kids living at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and those who have moved on but still receive help, and also for kids with the Kern County Boys and Girls Club.

You can donate at the KGET studios on 21st and L Streets in Downtown Bakersfield during regular business hours.