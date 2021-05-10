Guarantee Shoe Center kicking off Shoes For Our Homeless drive this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Guarantee Shoe Center in downtown Bakersfield is kicking off its annual Shoes For Our Homeless drive on Friday.

Shoes and clothes that are collected through the drive will be provided to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Items can be dropped off at the store, located at the intersection of 21st and Chester Streets, as well as at the lobby of the KGET studios, located at 2120 L St.

The center said it has donated more than 85,000 pairs of shoes to the center over the past 28 years through the drive.

“This wouldn’t be possible, the numbers we’ve reached wouldn’t be possible, if it weren’t for the generosity of Kern County,” said Rosco Rolnick, president of Guarantee Shoe Center.

For more information, call the center at 661-325-8751.