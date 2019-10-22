Guapos Tacos closed due to health violations

Guapos Tacos in southeast Bakersfield was closed on Tuesday due to health violations.

Inspectors with the Kern County Public Health Services department found food being kept at improper temperatures between 46 and 53 degrees, which is a health hazard, according to a report.

Inspectors also found a lack of hand soap and cold water and said the “facility operator failed to demonstrate the basic knowledge of food safety principles,” the report says. The eatery, located at 2517 White Ln., was subsequently ordered to be closed.