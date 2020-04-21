After a 4-month wait, Bakersfield finally has a new police chief: Asst. Chief Greg Terry

Four months after his predecessor’s retirement, a new police chief is finally poised to take over in Bakersfield.

He is Asst. Chief Greg Terry, the city announced Tuesday.

City Manager Christian Clegg named Terry to the post a week after the city’s police commission ranked the three applicants and submitted the findings to Clegg.

The new chief, a 23-year BPD veteran who had served as the BPD’s acting chief since the Dec. 27 retirement of Lyle Martin, was selected from among a group that included Capt. Jason Matson, a 17-year BPD veteran with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration; and Lt. Brent Stratton, a 15-year BPD veteran with a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration.

Terry, who holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership, was promoted to the rank of assistant chief in January 2017. He became acting chief on Dec. 28 of last year, the day after Martin officially retired. Martin had announced his retirement Nov. 22 but stayed on the job for another five weeks.

The city had been in the market for a chief of police since Martin’s announcement 151 days ago.

According to the city charter, Bakersfield was supposed to have named a new police chief within 60 days of Martin’s departure. There was a complication, however. The city manager post was vacant at the time, and he was the person who was supposed to make the final decision.

No sooner did Clegg move from Stockton to Bakersfield to assume that role, the COVID-19 crisis took off, and the discussion about a chief of police was thrown off its timeline. Clegg declared that the selection of a chief was a high priority, however, and it is in fact his most significant hire to date.

Eligible BPD officers must have had certain minimum qualifications, including at least five years in the department, two years preceding the week of March 23 at the rank of lieutenant or higher, and specific types of professional training.

The three finalists were approved by the Bakersfield Police Commission following interviews conducted by an ad hoc panel approved by the Bakersfield City Council.

Terry, who also a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration, is a graduate of the POST Command College Class 63; the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute Class 303; and the POST Executive Development Course.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer appointed Martin her chief investigator on Nov. 22, the same day Martin announced his retirement from BPD after more than 30 years. Martin had been the chief since 2016.