Greenlawn Southwest holding dedication Saturday for new pet cemetery

Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries is dedicating its new pet cemetery on Saturday.

The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, 2739 Panama Ln. The cemetery, the first of its kind in Bakersfield, opened this summer.

The Precious Pet Garden, located on the eastern side of the grounds, will be able to accommodate up to 2,400 pets, according to Greenlawn.

Coinciding with the dedication will be a Blessing of the Pets, conducted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Families are encouraged to bring their pets to be blessed at the event.

For more information, call Greenlawn Southwest at 661-834-8820.