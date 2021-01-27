Greenlawn named one of best cemeteries in country by trade magazine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries has been recognized as one of the best cemeteries in the country by American Cemeterey & Cremation Magazine.

Every year, ACE honors the best-run cemeteries in the nation with its American Cemetery Excellence Award. Out of dozens of cemeteries considered for the award, Greenlawn was recently named as one of four finalists for 2020.

“They have gone well past the efforts of most cemeteries in being a center for public education, cultural enhancement, faith-based programs and support for those who have valiantly served their country,” ACE said in its award letter to Greenlawn.

The company has grown dramatically over the past decade, including a new Celebration of Life Center that was built at its southwest location in 2011 and a new Tribute Center that was added in 2019 to provide a full-service reception area with kitchen and audiovisual capabilities.

In Greenlawns’ northeast cemetery, the company said a specially-priced section is being created to honor first responders and veterans.

“It’s important to try new things,” said Greenlawn President Jim La Mar. “We can’t be stuck in the past doing the things the same way we’ve always done things.”