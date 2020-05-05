Breaking News
Kern Public Health releases COVID-19 case details including zip codes, sex and race/ethinicity.
Greenfield Union School District moves to online registration

Registration is now open for all schools in the Greenfield Union School District. But it will look a little different this year. That’s because they’re switching to online registration. You can register online using any device, including your phone. You can take photos of any documents you need, like birth certificates or immunization records, then upload them to the system. Once parents enroll, the school will contact parents and make an appointment for them to come to the office to complete the final steps.

