The Great ShakeOut, a statewide earthquake preparedness drill takes place Thursday at 10:17 a.m.

More than 254,000 people in California and in Kern County will learn how to drop, cover and hold on.

Organizers said a simple drill like this makes dealing with the real thing much easier.

Federal, state and local first responders said people should prepare for what could potentially hit closer to home.

The drill is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.