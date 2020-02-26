Grave Site Vandalized, Teens Posted Defacement Video Online

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Thirteen-year-old Alejandro Vargas Junior lost his life after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street eight months ago. Now, someone is targeting his grave.

The Vargas family is searching for justice after their sons grave was defaced and was posted on social media.

Friday night, the Vargas family received threats on Instagram by someone they were going to trash the grave.

Saturday night, video was posted online teens smashing, kicking, and throwing out mementos.

Sunday morning, Vargas’s mother went to the grave site to find it in shambles. and wondering who would do something like this.

They say the 13-year-old was nothing but love and shared that love with everyone he was surround by.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact them at 661-391-7500.