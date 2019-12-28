Grapevine remains open, CHP reminds drivers to drive with caution

Grapevine: CHP no longer pacing over the Grapevine. Roadway is open and clear. Keep it slow for safety, roadway is still wet. @CaltransDist7 #Grapevine — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 28, 2019

California Highway Patrol is no longer pacing over the Grapevine along Interstate 5, according to a tweet by Caltrans District 6, Saturday morning.

CHP reminds drivers to drive slowly for safety as roadways are still wet.

State Route 58 has since reopened in Eastern Kern County through the Tehachapi mountains. CHP reminds drivers to make sure you have the following items before you head out on the road:

Have a full tank of gas

Check tire pressure

Make sure you have a set of snow chains for your vehicle

Keep a bag of sand or kitty litter to give you traction in case you get stuck

Keep ice scraper and snow duster in hand– having snow on top of vehicle is hazardous and fineable offense by CHP

Give yourself more space between you and the vehicle in front of you, icy roads make it difficult to stop

Don’t use cruise control–vehicle difficult to navigate on icy roads

CHP also reminds you to keep extra supplies in your vehicle during heavy traffic delays. Supplies include: