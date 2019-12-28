Grapevine remains open, CHP reminds drivers to drive with caution

California Highway Patrol is no longer pacing over the Grapevine along Interstate 5, according to a tweet by Caltrans District 6, Saturday morning.
CHP reminds drivers to drive slowly for safety as roadways are still wet.
State Route 58 has since reopened in Eastern Kern County through the Tehachapi mountains. CHP reminds drivers to make sure you have the following items before you head out on the road:
- Have a full tank of gas
- Check tire pressure
- Make sure you have a set of snow chains for your vehicle
- Keep a bag of sand or kitty litter to give you traction in case you get stuck
- Keep ice scraper and snow duster in hand– having snow on top of vehicle is hazardous and fineable offense by CHP
- Give yourself more space between you and the vehicle in front of you, icy roads make it difficult to stop
- Don’t use cruise control–vehicle difficult to navigate on icy roads
CHP also reminds you to keep extra supplies in your vehicle during heavy traffic delays. Supplies include:
- Bottled water
- Snacks
- Book or deck of cards to pass the time
- Blankets
- Shovel
- Extra diapers for infants
- Extra medication
- Batteries
- Jumper cables
- Flash light
- First-aid kit
- Phone charger
- Road flares