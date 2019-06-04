GPS places phone of accused shooter in area of Panama Lane killing, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Campos denied knowing the man who was shot dead while sitting in a car in a south Bakersfield McDonald’s parking lot. He also denied being in the area the night of the shooting.

But the GPS coordinates of Campos’ phone show it was in the area of the homicide within the time frame the shooting occurred, according to newly released court documents. Additionally, a witness positively identified Campos’ gray Dodge pickup as the suspect vehicle.

Campos, 18, is charged with murder in the April 13 shooting of Daniel Macias outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the 1600 block of Panama Lane. He’s held on $1 million bail.

Macias, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, the documents say. Spent rifle casings were found in the parking stall directly east of his car.

An informant contacted police April 25 and named Campos as a possible suspect, according to the documents. Detectives contacted and interviewed Campos. He denied any involvement in the slaying and said he didn’t know Macias.

But a search of a laptop used by Campos revealed a text conversation indicating Campos not only knew Macias but had recently met him at the McDonald’s where he was killed, investigators wrote in the documents.

Police also interviewed Campos’ family members.

His stepfather told investigators Campos has a “very bad temper,” according to the documents. He said he rarely speaks to his stepson in an effort to avoid confrontations.

The sister of Campos said he called the night of the shooting and asked if he could stay at her place, according to the documents. That was considered unusual because Campos hadn’t spent the night there in more than a year.

Campos’ next court hearing is scheduled for July 18.