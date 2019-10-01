Governor signs bills aimed at providing more support for firefighters, first responders

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies like Uber and Lyft and to workers across other industries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three bills today that will provide more support for firefighters and first responders dealing with mental health and post-traumatic stress issues.

The bills will create new peer support programs, add post-traumatic stress as an injury for worker’s compensation and prohibit a public agency from outsourcing its local emergency dispatch services to a private entity, unless it is part of a joint powers or cooperative agreement.

“The job of firefighters and first responders can be very rewarding, but at the same time, extremely unpredictable,” Newsom said in a news release. “They can experience high-stress situations and traumatic incidents that can push them to the limit both physically and mentally, and we need to recognize and take those challenges head on. These bills are meant to ensure they have access to resources and help in their time of need, in the same way they assist their communities when they need them most.”

Kern County Fire Department Cpt. Derek Robinson, who spoke with KGET 17 News last year about his struggles with post-traumatic stress, will be visiting Sacramento next week to talk to Gov. Newsom about a bill addressing post traumatic stress injury, or PTSI.

For more information about the bills and other steps the state has taken to assist firefighters, visit gov.ca.gov/newsroom.