Governor signs bill requiring later class start times for middle, high school students

Junior high and high school students in California will soon be able to catch more shuteye before school.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill over the weekend requiring start times of no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools. California is the first state in the country to implement such a mandate.

Schools must comply with Senate Bill 328 by July 1, 2022, or when a collective bargaining agreement with its employees ends, whichever is later.

The law does not apply to rural school districts or to early classes, known as zero periods.

The goal of the legislation — authored by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) — is to give students the ability to sleep longer in the hopes that it will lead to better performance in the classroom.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, middle and high school students who don’t get enough sleep have a higher risk of attention and behavior problems, poor mental health as well as obesity and diabetes.

The academy recommends that children up through age 12 sleep 9 to 12 hours a day and teenagers sleep 8 to 10 hours a day.

“Today, Governor Newsom displayed a heartwarming and discerning understanding of the importance of objective research and exercised strong leadership as he put our children’s health and welfare ahead of institutional bureaucracy resistant to change,” Portantino said in a statement. “Shifting to a later start time will improve academic performance and save lives because it helps our children be healthier.”

SB 328 could have a significant impact on schools in Kern County, especially some of the high schools.

Many schools in the Kern High School District currently start first period at around 7:30 a.m., according to bell schedules for this school year. These include Bakersfield, Golden Valley, South High, Centennial High and Stockdale high schools.

For students at the affected schools, first period would start about an hour later than it currently does. Students would likely not get out of school until around 3:30 p.m.

“The Kern High School District is currently examining all potential impacts of the recent passage of Senate Bill 328. This includes transportation, food services operations, as well as instructional and co-curricular activities,” Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe-Clarke said in a statement. “The district will plan accordingly to continue to meet the needs of our students and staff as we comply with this new law.”

The impact of the bill likely won’t be felt as much at the middle-school level. All Bakersfield City School District junior high and middle schools except Downtown School start classes at around 7:30 a.m., according to the district.

With the new law, school would start about half an hour later for these students, which would put them out of school at around 2:30 p.m., based on the current schedule.

“We will simply be adjusting our schedules to comply with the new regulations and the timeline allows us the time to make the appropriate changes,” BCSD Public Information Officer Irma Cervantes said.

Junior high schools at other major Bakersfield districts, such as the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and Rosedale Union School District, aren’t likely to see much change as they already start classes after 8 a.m.