Governor signs bill phasing out use of private prisons, including some in Kern County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill phasing out the use of all private prisons in the state, including immigrant detention facilities.

Assembly Bill 32 will bar the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from entering into or renewing contracts with private prisons after Jan. 1 and will prevent California from holding inmates in for-profit facilities starting by 2028.

“During my inaugural address, I vowed to end private prisons, because they contribute to over-incarceration, including those that incarcerate California inmates and those that detain immigrants and asylum seekers,” Newsom said in a news release. “These for-profit prisons do not reflect our values.”

The bill will affect some prisons in Kern County, such as the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield and the Modified Community Correctional Facility in McFarland.

The state’s pullout is already in the works in Kern County. Last month, the CDCR ended its contract with the McFarland prison. Prison owner GEO Group Inc. announced it is laying off around 130 employees as of Nov. 16.

Inmates from private prisons across the state are expected to be transferred to other facilities in the state.

“In GEO’s view, much if not all of AB 32 would be found unlawful by the courts,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “In particular, we believe the restrictions to force a phase-out of federal detention facilities under private management run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. States cannot lawfully pass legislation mandating the closure of federal facilities that displease them on the basis of ideological differences.”

GEO Group operates 133 facilities and employs about 23,000 people.