Governor Newsom proposes buffers to protect neighborhoods from oil drilling

FILE – In this May 18, 2021, file photo, homes sit on a hill behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles. California’s oil regulator wants to ban new oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals to protect public health. The draft rule released Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, would be the nation’s largest buffer zone between drilling and community sites if adopted. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan to implement buffers in an effort to protect communities from health hazards from oil drilling.

“Our reliance on fossil fuels has resulted in more kids getting asthma, more children born with birth defects, and more communities exposed to toxic, dangerous chemicals.” said Newsom.

The proposal by the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) would prohibit new wells from being built 3,200 feet from sensitive areas including homes, schools, hospitals and nursing home. A panel of 15 public health expert helped inform the draft rule.

Newsom said that this proposal will benefit more than 2 million California residents who live within a half-mile of oil drilling site and about 30 percent of oil operations in the state.

This proposal is part of Newsom’s goal to phase out oil production by 2045 and reducing oil production by ending the sale of new gas cars by 2035.

“Our planet is running a fever,” Newsom said.

Newsom said last year California taxpayers spent $99 billion addressing extreme weather events.

“If you’re fiscally conservative, you’re celebrating the announcement we’re making here today,” he said.

But he stressed that the driving force behind the proposal is public health.

California generates about $1.35 billion from oil and gas production, according to the Bureau of Land Management. More than 95 percent of Federal drilling occurs in fields in the San Joaquin Valley in Kern County.

CalGEM is accepting public comment on the draft rule for 60 days. Public comments can be submitted via email to CalGEMRegulations@conservation.ca.gov or by mailing comments to 801 K Street, Sacramento, California (ATTN: Public Health Regulations) by December 21, 2021.