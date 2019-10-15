Governor Newsom proclaims ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the California for All Emergency Management Preparedness Summit, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said Monday that the Defense Department as agreed to provide information from a Cold War-era military satellite to help spot wildfires, while the defense secretary also gave the California National Guard blanket approval through the year’s end to use unmanned drones to map fires, count destroyed houses and spot survivors. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

For the first time in California history, the state declared October 14, 2019 as “Indigenious People’s Day.”

The announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom pointed out California being one of the largest and most diverse populations of indigenous people anywhere in the United States.

According to Gov. Newsom, the state pay respect to the culture and populations that existed long before the European contact as well as celebrate the contributions of all indigenous people. He claims the indigenous people in California preserved through the state’s shameful history, including the genocidal “war of extermination” directed by California’s first governor.

In this proclamation, Governor Newsom recognized the enduring trauma and early this year formally apologized to the Californian native Americans. Prior to this holiday, it was Christopher Columbus Day.