Governor Newsom proclaims ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ in California

For the first time in California history, the state declared October 14, 2019 as “Indigenious People’s Day.”
The announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom pointed out California being one of the largest and most diverse populations of indigenous people anywhere in the United States.
According to Gov. Newsom, the state pay respect to the culture and populations that existed long before the European contact as well as celebrate the contributions of all indigenous people. He claims the indigenous people in California preserved through the state’s shameful history, including the genocidal “war of extermination” directed by California’s first governor.
In this proclamation, Governor Newsom recognized the enduring trauma and early this year formally apologized to the Californian native Americans. Prior to this holiday, it was Christopher Columbus Day.