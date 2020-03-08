Governor Newsom, officials to discuss on Grand Princess cruise update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint was conducted by Bakersfield Police in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue, Saturday night between 6:00 P.M. and 2:00 A.M.

According to BPD, 688 vehicles were screened by officers. Five drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level. Two were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.